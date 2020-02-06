Prep Athlete: Waseca’s Andrew Morgan

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Last year, the Waseca boys’ basketball team battled its way to a state championship appearance.
This season the Bluejays are 16-5 and ranked No. 2 in Class AA, thanks in part to the play of junior Andrew Morgan, who is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
Morgan is averaging over 20 points per game and is shooting over 60% from the field, making large strides since he was first added to the roster his freshman year.
“I’ve grown a lot, freshman year, came in, scrawny kid, scared of all the big kids, so I accepted the challenge and wanted to grow into it and make it my best opportunity to play basketball,” Andrew Morgan, KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“He can dribble the ball, he can drive to the hoop, he can shoot the three now and he’s really become a dominant guy on the block that you almost have to come double-team every time he catches it,” Waseca Bluejays boys’ basketball Head Coach Seth Anderson added.
The forward is a force to be reckoned with down low at both ends of the floor.
“I think the mental side of the game a whole lot better this year than it has in the past. He’s just such a force in the paint with his his defensive ability and his shot blocking ability and his rebounding ability. He makes up for a lot of mistakes on the defensive end it’s always nice to have that big anchor back there at the end of the defense,” Anderson continued.
Standing at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, Morgan can take over a game down low and there aren’t too many players in the area that can guard the dynamic playmaker.
“Definitely down in the paint, that’s my area down there, so just give me the ball down there and I will score,” Morgan said.
His game-changing ability is why Andrew Morgan is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
