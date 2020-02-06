Rally in St. Peter protests President Donald Trump’s acquittal by the Senate

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Hours after President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate, people gathered in St. Peter to protest the end of the impeachment trials Wednesday.
The rally is one of the hundreds being held nationwide in response to decisions made in the Senate that have acquitted Trump of both articles of impeachment.
“The latest kind of move really is in response to the Senate’s refusal to really consider charges in the trial of Donald J. Trump. I mean there’s just no such thing as a trial that doesn’t involve documents and witnesses, and that if you’re not afraid of the facts, then let’s let them all come out,” says Jim Dimock of Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato’s Leadership Team.
Wednesday’s decision in the Senate ends the four-month-long impeachment trials.
“There are still people out in this country that can do this counter-protesting thing peacefully. I think it’s kind of hilarious that they are out here just in a matter of hours maybe after President Trump was acquitted,” says Luke Eisenhauer of Mankato.
The rally was organized by Indivisible of St. Peter and Greater Mankato.
