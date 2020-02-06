Rep. Jim Hagedorn reacts to State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — President Donald Trump gave the State of the Union address to the nation on Monday night.
Reactions to the President’s speech were and remain mixed.
After the address, Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) praised the President’s approach of peace through strength and says now the cloud of impeachment should be lifted.
“I think what the president was trying to do tonight is say let’s move forward in bipartisan fashion and let’s work on prescription drug relief, let’s work on an infrastructure bill, let’s secure the borders once and for all. Let’s have a middle-class tax cut. These are things American people have wanted all along. So, whether for or against impeachment, now com together to get tings dome for the people,” Hagedorn commented.
Hagedorn ran for office as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
