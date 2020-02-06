Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival brings plenty of events to Waseca

Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival brings plenty of events to Waseca
Organizers of Waseca's Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival believe this is the longest-running sleigh and cutter festival in the country and organizers would be proud of what the festival has grown into since its inception in 1950. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Ryan Sjoberg | February 5, 2020 at 6:03 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 6:04 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re in the midst of the 70th annual Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival in Waseca.

The Festival runs for five weekends.

Organizers believe this is the longest-running sleigh and cutter festival in the country and organizers would be proud of what the festival has grown into since its inception in 1950.

Who will be crowned Miss Waseca County Sleigh & Cutter Teen?! Come to the Waseca VFW this Friday night for dinner,...

Posted by Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival Association on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

“I am just astonished by the support I get,” said Sleigh & Cutter Festival President Ken Borgmann. “Local business sponsors, it’s incredibly great. With their help, we can put on an event that used to be two days 25 to 30 years ago, to five weekends, over 30 events and 16 to 17 days... I don’t even know anymore!”

Visit the Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival’s website for more information, including a full list of activities that are scheduled all month long.

Winter | Events | Festival | Contests | Waseca,MN | Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival

The Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival is a fun escape from winter after the holidays are over. If you like horses, curling, ice sculptures, and parades, this event is for you. We have activities for all ages. Just a few of our events include a Frosty the Snowman contest, hockey, bridge, a dance, and a coloring contest.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.