Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival brings plenty of events to Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re in the midst of the 70th annual Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival in Waseca.
The Festival runs for five weekends.
Organizers believe this is the longest-running sleigh and cutter festival in the country and organizers would be proud of what the festival has grown into since its inception in 1950.
“I am just astonished by the support I get,” said Sleigh & Cutter Festival President Ken Borgmann. “Local business sponsors, it’s incredibly great. With their help, we can put on an event that used to be two days 25 to 30 years ago, to five weekends, over 30 events and 16 to 17 days... I don’t even know anymore!”
Visit the Sleigh & Cutter Winter Festival’s website for more information, including a full list of activities that are scheduled all month long.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.