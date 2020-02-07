Applications now open for AARP’s Community Challenge grant program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — AARP announced that it has opened applications for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick action” projects that spark change across Minnesota.
Now in its fourth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide work on Livable Communities.
Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects.
“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to Minnesota in 2020 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said Will Phillips, AARP Minnesota State Director. “We’ve seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in Minnesota as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress.”
The AARP Community Challenge is available to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Officials at AARP say that they will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
- Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects. New in 2020, this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity;
- Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities;
- Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements;
- Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options;
- Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase the quality of life for all; and
- Other innovative projects to improve the community.
The 2020 Community Challenge applications deadline has been scheduled for 10:59 p.m. CST on April 1. In addition, all projects being considered must have an anticipated completion date of Nov. 9.
Visit AARP’s Community Challenge webpage for more information and to submit an online application.
