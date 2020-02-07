China trade talk timeline post phase-one agreement could stretch past the upcoming presidential election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The United States and China signed a phase-one trade deal last month, but with the continuing absence of U.S. agricultural products exported to China, there has been no impact on markets yet.
As conversations continue, the executive director of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association said phase-two talks may start before the upcoming presidential election, but the bulk of the trade talk will continue afterward.
Other market factors include the separate harvest times of other geographical locations like South America, which is just entering its harvest season for their soybean crop, leaning buyers farther south.
“We haven’t seen a huge direct impact yet, we hope what this means is that come the fall, we will see a great deal more purchases and given how harvest goes in South America, we may see some purchases sooner, but we’re still waiting to see boats loaded and shipments headed to China,” explained Joe Smentek, executive director for the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
China’s recent decision to reduce tariffs on American imports shines a light on a market that exports and prices haven’t been able to provide.
