Elected officials to bring local farmers’ concerns to new year of legislation in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s 2020 legislative sessions begin on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and elected officials have been gathering input from local producers on what they’d like to see addressed at the state level after a tough financial year.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) said local producers expressed concerns with healthcare costs, buffer strip tax credit and the markets for Minnesota’s two main cash crops, soybeans and corn.
Among other stressors on the farm is safety and efforts are being made for grant money toward added safety measures in grain bins and farm safety education.
“We’re working on grain bin safety legislation, but there are other safety aspects. A grant program might allow farmers to get a cost-share from the state, but we also want to look at education, we want to do things at the state level that helps save lives," Frentz said.
Frentz says they’ve worked with groups such as the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association as he gears up for the 2020 legislative year, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
