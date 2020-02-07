EPA regulatory review of glyphosate finds no health risks when the herbicide is used according to label directions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Environmental Protection Agency recently conducted a regulatory review of glyphosate.
It’s a herbicide found in several household products like Roundup.
They say they found no health risks with the common herbicide when used according to label directions.
The EPA says that glyphosate is unlikely to be a human carcinogen, however, label changes will be made to reduce off-target spray drift of the product, according to the agency’s interim review.
The agency also says there is no risk for fish and aquatic amphibians and limited risk to mammals and birds.
The agency did add that additional data may be necessary to evaluate the risk of bees that come in contact with the product.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.