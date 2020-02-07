Greater Mankato Growth announces priorities for legislative session; includes Highway 14 funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Patrick Baker from Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about their legislative priorities for the 2020 session, which includes Highway 14 funding.
GMG works with the business community of the greater Mankato area and their board members to identify issues that are most important to the community.
A four-lane expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm is one of these priorities, a project that is included in MnDOT’s latest request for federal funding.
Other legislative priorities include funding for Caswell Park expansion in North Mankato. GMG partners with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce to look at issues like proposed workplace mandates which Baker says may interfere with the relationship between employers and employees. They are also partnering with Greater Minnesota Partnership, focusing on economic development issues like child care and affordable housing.
Businesses in Mankato can support GMG’s efforts by joining “capitol caravans." To learn more contact Baker at GMG.
For a full list of legislative priorities and more information on GMG, visit https://greatermankato.com/
