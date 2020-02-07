Man charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with fifteen-year-old girl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is accused of having sex with an intoxicated fifteen-year-old girl at a party in November of last year.
A criminal complaint says 20-year-old Nicholas Jamal Miller attended a party where people were drinking and took the alleged victim into a bathroom to have sex with her.
The girl told authorities she couldn't remember whether she had consented to sex as she had been intoxicated and "could only remember bits and pieces" of the night.
Miller is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct related to the girl's age and allegedly helpless state of mind.
He is due in court on April 9th for a first appearance.
