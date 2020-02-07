Marshall, Nobles County producers eligible for USDA FSA assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced primary agricultural disaster designations for seven Minnesota counties.
Due to multiple weather events in August and November 2019, including a tornado, high winds, excessive ran and flooding, producers in Marshall, Nobles, Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Polk and Yellow Medicine Counties will be eligible to apply for assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency, which includes FSA emergency loans.
“2019 was a difficult year for many Minnesota farmers, with several severe weather events occurring over many months,” Walz said. “I am glad to see that the USDA FSA included all three events in their designation. These primary disaster declarations will provide some assistance to help our farmers recoup some of their losses.”
Visit the USDA’s website for more information on the disaster assistance program, including county lists and maps.
