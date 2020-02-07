$50 million sought for Highway 14 four-lane expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A four-lane expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm is one of three projects included in MnDOT’s latest request for federal funding.
To help get the highway expanded, MnDOT is seeking $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America discretionary grant program.
The estimated total cost for the project is $90.5 million, MnDOT says local partners will fund the remaining $40.5 million if the grant request succeeds.
Two people have died just this year while driving on that stretch of Highway 14.
