Minnesota State University, Mankato joins statewide effort to provide free dental care to children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Education Department joined a statewide effort to provide free dental care to area children Thursday.
Over 1,200 dentists across the state are participating in Give Kids a Smile with two days of free dental services.
The period of free dental care is aimed at children under 18-years-old who may not have access to affordable care under Medicaid.
“We are one of the very few in the area and the state that actually does take the insurances that most won’t. So at least we can give back today, and then we can also take them if they need to come back for other things to be seen, and we can take their insurance to make it easier for them to get in,” says Casey Fredrickson, a clinical manager at Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Education Department.
MSU sees about 80 child patients on average every year which also assists dental students in honing their skills with dental check-ups.
“MSU does statewide free care for children under 18 because there is a big population of children in Minnesota that don’t receive dental care. So we do this twice a year so that we can see those kids and give them the dental care for free,” says dental hygiene student Jenna Thompson.
To find clinics with appointments, dial 2-1-1 or visit mndental.org.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.