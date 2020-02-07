MnDot seeks grant to pay more than half of Hwy 14 expansion project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In the latest move to expand US Highway 14 into four lanes between Nicollet and New Ulm, MnDot is seeking 50 million through the nationwide INFRA ( Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) program.
The estimated total cost for the project is 90.5 million.
Mndot says local partners will fund the remaining 40.5 million if the grant request succeeds.
In November, the federal government left the project off the list of the BUILD grant winners, despite support from locals.
“The last grant application received over 200 letters of support from people across Southern Minnesota”,said North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen.
“We gave it our best shot, we put in a pretty good application I thought,” said Assistant District Engineer for Program Delivery, Peter Harff.
The push continues in regards to safety, as highway 14 has been named as one of the deadliest in the state of Minnesota.
“We all recognize that highway 14 remains one of the most dangerous highways in the state, unfortunately recently we again had two more deaths, raising the total deaths on highway 14 to something like 157 now,” said Dehen.
“If we could separate those lanes, we’d eliminate head on crashes that are so risky,” added Harff.
The INFRA program is expected to award more than $900 million to major transportation projects nationwide.
“It is a long shot though, if you think about 900 million dollars that’s a lot of money. If you think about 50 million, that’s 1/18th of the total funds that will be spread across all 50 states, but we will keep plugging away at it and keep submitting," added Harff.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.