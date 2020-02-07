More than 17,000 Minnesotans have voted in Presidential Primary

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few weeks into absentee voting for the Presidential Nomination Primary, more than 17,000 Minnesotans cast their ballots.
Absentee voting for the primary election opened January 17 in Minnesota. The primary will help determine both the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the November general election.
So far, a total of 14,500 DFL ballots and 2,600 Republican ballots have been accepted. More than 43,000 total ballots have been requested.
Since 2014, Minnesota voters have taken advantage of absentee voting, with more people voting from home and using early in-person voting to cast their ballots.
