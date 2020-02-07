Open Door Health Center providing dental screenings for students across five counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mandy Houk from Open Door Health Center joined KEYC News Now This Morning to discuss their school-based dental program.
In South Central Minnesota, approximately 40% of children under the age of 12 do not have regular dental visits. This can impact a child’s overall health and wellness, so it’s important for kids to have regular dental screenings and treatment.
Open Door Health Center has partnered with schools in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan, Waseca, and Lyon counties to give free oral health examinations and education for elementary-aged children.
To qualify a child must attend one of the listed schools and they do not have a regular dentist.
The list of schools and dates services will be offered include:
- Jefferson Elementary - Monday, Feb. 10
- MCW-Trimont Elementary - Friday, Feb. 21
- Kennedy Elementary - Monday, Feb. 24
- Washington Elementary - Monday, Mar. 9
- Franklin Elementary - Monday, Mar. 16
- Northside (St. James) Elementary - Friday, Mar. 20
- St. Peter Elementary - Monday, Mar. 30
- Rosa Parks Elementary - Monday, Apr. 13
- Butterfield Elementary - Friday, Apr. 17
- Fairmont Elementary - TBD
- Sleepy Eye Elementary - TBD
Roosevelt Elementary was on Monday, Feb. 3, and LWCM Elementary on Friday, Feb. 7. If a child at these schools they can still register for the fall visits.
Examinations occur twice a year, spring and fall. Examinations include dental screening, fluoride varnish, sealants applied to where appropriate, tooth care instruction and supplies.
The program is free and takes place at the child’s schools. Parents should complete the process once for each child participating.
To register and learn more about the program, visit https://odhc.org/school-based-dental-programs/
If your school uses PEACHJAR parent communication software, you can also find the registration form.
