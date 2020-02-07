Reviewing this year’s Oscar nominees, including Joker, The Irishman, Parasite, and more.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist joined KEYC News Now This Morning to talk about this year’s Oscar nominees.
Nine films have been nominated for Best Picture, including Joker, The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Lagerquist recommends the Korean film Parasite and says that while it can be a lot of reading due to subtitles, the film is worth the effort.
The Oscars will take place Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on ABC.
For a full list of nominees, visit https://oscar.go.com/nominees
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.