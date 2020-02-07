Scarlets ranked #2 in Class 1A

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Gymnastics team is currently ranked #2 in Class 1A and have broke their school record’s team score three times this season.
“It’s a really big accomplishment because the last time we beat the school record was like three years ago so we really didn’t think we were going to be able to do it but with everyone on the team working so hard we did it three times,” Taryn Sellner, Mankato West senior, said.
The team attributes it’s recent accomplishments to the bond that they have created with each other.
“It’s so important especially for events like floor, you really need a lot of energy and when lots of people are cheering for you it makes you want to work harder and it gives you more endurance,” Andrea Ovalle, Mankato West senior, said.
“We bond really well, we hype each other up, we just have a lot of confidence in each other,” Mckenna Schreiber, Mankato West freshman, said.
Although the gymnasts perform individually on each event, the scores are added together to create the team score.
“Five girls compete and then the top four scores count so it’s really important that we all do well on our own so that we all do well as a team,” Ovalle said.
Next week the team will travel to Glencoe to compete in the section tournament with hopes of keeping their season alive.
“We really want to makes it to state and I think this year we have a really good team,” Schreiber said.
“Hope to place pretty high in state since we haven’t done that yet so we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Sellner said.
The squad will be in action Saturday in Austin for the Big 9 Conference Meet.
