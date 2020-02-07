Sen. Nick Frentz named Assistant Minority Leader in Senate DFL Caucus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senate announced Friday afternoon that Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) has been appointed to the position of assistant minority leader in the Senate DFL Caucus for the upcoming 2020 Legislative Session.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as an Assistant Leader and represent rural Minnesota in the Minnesota Senate DFL Caucus,” Frentz said. “This new leadership role will allow me to focus on what brings us together, not what divides us. I look forward to the opportunity and challenge.”
