City streets or state highways, all our plow drivers face similar issues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — City, county and Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plows all clear our local roads with one thing in mind: To clear them as fast and effective as possible.
This doesn't mean all jobs are the same though.
All present a different challenge while doing some of the same things... kind of like prepping and laying down brine, the white spray you’ll see on the streets before a snow event.
“It’s to prevent the hard bond between the road, the pavement and ice and accumulation. So when we plow it, it gets back to clear pavement faster,” Mankato Streets Superintendent Joe Grabianowski explained.
Cities themselves are responsible for their own city streets.
Counties are responsible for county roads.
That then leaves state highways for MnDOT.
All three create different challenges.
“Our biggest challenge is traffic,” Grabianowski added.
The traffic in the city is obviously more abundant than that in the country.
However, it isn't the moving traffic that causes most of the headaches.
“Obviously, we have parked cars. They are the biggest issue we have. If there were no parked cars in the street we could just get through town. Everything would be faster and more efficient,” continued Grabianowski.
For MnDOT, most of their work is in the country so their biggest natural problem is wind and visibility.
With both entities trying to keep all cars on the road, they could use a little patience from area motorists.
“We’ll get a snowstorm and you’ll see a few cars go off the road. Now, why do all those other people make it and a few don’t? Because all the rest are driving for the conditions except for those few. If we could just get those people to lay down, it would be great," MnDOT Superintendent Tony DeSantiago stated.
With four to eight inches of snow expected this weekend, slow down around the plows.
