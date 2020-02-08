Minnesota State DII Softball Classic underway in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It may be only February, but the Minnesota State Mavericks kicked off the Minnesota State DII Softball Classic in Mankato this afternoon.
The Mavericks began by hosting Northwest Missouri State to open classic.
The Bearcats would defeat the Mavericks by a score of 4-3.
In the second game of the day, MSU hosted Emporia State.
Minnesota State’s Sydney Nelson would hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the deadlock. Later in the inning, Carly Esselman would reach first base on a fielding error by Emporia State shortstop Abbey Ward, allowing Kayla Moky to score an unearned run.
Mackenzie Ward would lead the Mavericks on the mound, as she finished the game with 12 strikeouts.
The Mavericks would defeat Emporia State by a final score of 3-0.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.