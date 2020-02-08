Minnesota Valley Action Council receives grant; bolsters early childhood education program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Valley Action Council received a grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation for its Head Start school readiness program.
The $5,000 will be used to train home visitors in using early childhood development education techniques.
“Our home-based program uses a curriculum called Growing Great Kids/Growing Great Families, and it’s really designed to support the parent and child together developing a relationship,” says Brenda TeVogt, a mentor coach with the MVAC Home-Based Program.
The Minnesota Valley Action Council has twenty home visitors across nine counties with each home visitor serving 10 to 12 families.
“Parents are the child’s most important teacher and their first teacher, so the whole curriculum is based on supporting the parents doing the educational activities with the children. So it’s exciting to be able to train our home visitors in this curriculum,” says TeVogt.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once every quarter to organizations that promote community health and wellness.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.