MSU Mankato honors Black History Month with events promoting inclusion

“That diversity statement says that we’re pretty much going to be working to be creating a more inclusive community for all. So, for us to be able to do that, we all need to understand what are the issues that community’s of color are dealing with. More specifically, with me and my role, the pan-African community. So, that’s why we’re going to talk about what are those issues and making sure that everyone knows. Because, if we don’t have an understanding of the issues, then we continue to move around society as if that does not affect us and that’s problematic because the thing is is that, we all have a hand in making sure that everyone feels welcomed here in Mankato,” director of the center for African American affairs Kenneth Reid said.