MSU Mankato honors Black History Month with events promoting inclusion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In late October, the Greater Mankato Diversity Council introduced a new policy to promote inclusion in the community.
They released a statement that acknowledges Greater Mankato’s indigenous history and a commitment to understanding.
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s African American Affairs Council is sponsoring events for Black History Month.
“That diversity statement says that we’re pretty much going to be working to be creating a more inclusive community for all. So, for us to be able to do that, we all need to understand what are the issues that community’s of color are dealing with. More specifically, with me and my role, the pan-African community. So, that’s why we’re going to talk about what are those issues and making sure that everyone knows. Because, if we don’t have an understanding of the issues, then we continue to move around society as if that does not affect us and that’s problematic because the thing is is that, we all have a hand in making sure that everyone feels welcomed here in Mankato,” director of the center for African American affairs Kenneth Reid said.
During the entire month of February, Pub 500 will offer a free a dessert and donate $5 to support those efforts when you buy any entree and present the official Pub 500/African American Affairs coupon.
For more on MSU’s Black History Month schedule, visit https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Black-History-Month-Programming.html?soid=1130043277670&aid=Dv422Ba9Ujg.
