Annual ice fishing contest was held at St. Olaf Lake Saturday

“The money’s going to different projects for the sportsman’s club, we spend a lot of our money at the lake here with docks and stuff like that and we’re working on a project to make a handicap accessible landing and dock for people for our local nursing home that, they bring them out on pontoon rides and stuff like that and we’re just trying to make it easier for them to do so they’ll be more apt to want to do it,” Dunnette said.