Annual ice fishing contest was held at St. Olaf Lake Saturday

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - On St. Olaf Lake in New Richland the annual ice fishing competition took place Saturday. This event has been going on for decades but this year the sportsman’s club decided to implement some new ideas.
“We decided to allow houses just because it’s 2020 and that’s what people do and they can get kids out and about and keep them involved too,” Dave Dunnette, New Richland sportsman’s club president, said.
Earnings that are made at the competition go right back to the community.
“The money’s going to different projects for the sportsman’s club, we spend a lot of our money at the lake here with docks and stuff like that and we’re working on a project to make a handicap accessible landing and dock for people for our local nursing home that, they bring them out on pontoon rides and stuff like that and we’re just trying to make it easier for them to do so they’ll be more apt to want to do it,” Dunnette said.
