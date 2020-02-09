Rep. Jim Hagedorn hosts town hall

New Ulm Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Jim Hagedorn answered questions from residents of Brown County as part of his 21-county Town Hall tour.
During the town hall, Hagedorn addressed President Trump’s trade war with China and the USMCA Trade Agreement.
“This deal with the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement was a good start we passed, it’s going to help us build momentum for other deals. We know how important it is for agriculture, manufacturing, everything how we have to have these markets and increase these markets,” said Hagedorn.
Hagedorn did discuss an area he parted ways with the administration, that being the 31 small refinery waivers for bio fuel.
“On ethanol we’re going to make sure that the President’s promise of blending 15 billion gallons of ethanol and 2.4 billion gallons of bio diesel that the EPA follows through on that and they implement the renewable fuel standard the way congress intended," Hagedorn continued.
Other topics discussed were the importance of keeping the United States hog population safe from China’s African Swine Fever that has killed more than 2 million pigs in China and a big topic around Southern Minnesota after two recent deaths, the need for the completion of highway 14.
Hagedorn touched on the need to work in a bipartisan fashion in Congress, in light of President Trump’s impeachment acquittal, a decision Hagedorn supports.
“I’m happy about it," stated Hagedorn.
