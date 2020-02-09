Several cities declare snow emergencies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Numerous cities around southern Minnesota are declaring snow emergencies after heavy snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Mankato
- Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Sunday, February 9), Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (Monday, February 10). During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently. The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the city). During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.
North Mankato
- The City of North Mankato is declaring a citywide snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m. (Monday, February 10). During the snow emergency there is no parking on streets in the city so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently. Any vehicles parked on unplowed streets may be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents may resume parking on the street once it has been plowed curb-to-curb. The City provides the following lots to park in during the snow emergency: Spring Lake Park Parking Lots, 231 Wheeler Avenue (Public lot behind the Circle Inn), Wheeler Park Parking Lots, Nicollet Avenue Public Parking Lot (near Veterans Bridge), 258 Belgrade Avenue (Public lot beside the American Legion), 410 Range Street (Public lot behind the American Legion), Caswell Park Parking Lots
St. Peter
- Snow emergency begins at 12:00 AM through 7 AM Monday. There is no parking on any city streets during the snow emergency. Please keep vehicles OFF THE STREET even if your street appears to have been plowed curb to curb. Please refer to https://www.saintpetermn.gov/274/Snow-Emergency-Rules for further information.
New Ulm
- A downtown snow emergency is in effect from 1:30 AM Monday, February 10 until complete. During this time vehicles parked within the signed downtown snow emergency route will be tagged and towed. Overnight parking during the snow emergency is available in the parking lot at 3rd North and German Street, and in the City Hall parking lot. Please do not park in anyone’s leased parking spaces.
Eagle Lake
- A snow emergency has been declared effective 8 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. The snow emergency will remain in place until further notice is given. During an emergency, it is unlawful for any person, as driver or operator of a vehicle, or as the registered owner of such vehicle, to park, stop or leave standing, or cause, allow, or permit to be parked, stopped or left standing, whether knowingly or unknowingly, any such vehicle upon any street within City Limits until the emergency has been lifted.
Fairmont
- Snow emergencies are automatically in place after 2″ of snow has fallen. Please remove vehicles from the snow emergency routes, outlined here, until the street has been plowed from curb to curb.
Waseca
- Remove all parked vehicles, trailers, and garbage cans form all City streets within Waseca after 3″ inches or more of snow has fallen. This is required in the City’s Snow and Ice Policy. A Snow Emergency automatically is in effect after 3″ inches of snow has fallen.
Minnesota Lake
- Once we hit 2″ of snow the snow emergency goes into effect. This year there is a slight change to things, Winter parking tickets are $50 for the first offense and can be paid at the Lembke building. The fine increases with each violation.
Waterville
- Any Snowfall in excess of two (2) or more inches of accumulating snow, the City of Waterville will begin its snow emergency operations and urges all vehicles be removed from the streets until the roads are plowed curb to curb.
Mapleton
- SNOW EMERGENCY beginning at midnight for the Business District, Find OFF-STREET parking for your vehicles. Please have ALL vehicles off the street by midnight or they will be towed.
