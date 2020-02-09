Sleigh and Cutter parade trots through Waseca

WASECA,Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of the 70th annual Sleigh and Cutter Parade, people braced the cold, lining the streets of Waseca.
The parade was centered around horses. It featured over 100 horses, representing about a dozen different breeds from across southern Minnesota.
“Back in 1950, there were four fellas that were sitting in a barber shop on a cold winter day, looking for an excuse to get their horses out and they came up with the idea for this parade and its been taken place, every single year since and we’ve never canceled it because of bad weather," Scott Roemhildt of the Sleigh & Cutter Committee.
The parade is part of Waseca’s six week long winter festival. Upcoming events include the Miss Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter and Miss South Central pageants as well as the Children’s Dream Catcher fundraiser for children with life threatening conditions in the Waseca area.
