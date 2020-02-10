Area residents dig out after snow storm buries town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Area residents were seen digging themselves out, as piles of fresh snow buried the Mankato and North Mankato.
Cars could be seen covered in blankets of snow, as residents got their exercise in, snow shoveling and snow blowing.
"I was kinda shocked, I already snowblowed once, the neighbors are all snowblowing. We went to lunch and came back and we gotta do it again. I'm ready for it to be over. I'm ready for this spring to come, anytime now," said North Mankato Resident Jason Kohlmeyer.
The winter storm brewed over night, with most of the snow falling while people were fast asleep, waking up to 8 and a half inches of snow.
Meanwhile, the City of Mankato has been keeping busy clearing the roads.
"It didn't stop snowing today until around 10 o'clock this morning. We were out early, but we had to go back and re-plow a bunch of the streets. So it took us a bit longer," said Superintendent of Streets Joe Grabianowski.
To complete clearing the roads, the city of Mankato has declared a snow emergency Sunday, January 9th starting at 8 p.m. till 8 a.m. while North Mankato’s begins at 12 a.m. Monday, January 10.
During this there is no parking on the street.
Violators are at risk of being towed.
Free parking is available in the downtown city ramps.
"We will knock it out quick, get done and everyone will be able to get to work no problem," said Grabianowski.
