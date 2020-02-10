Blue Earth County accepting 2020 Citizens Academy applications

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County is now accepting applications for the 2020 Citizens Academy.
The class is designed to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at county government.
It offers insight into how employees perform their jobs and how each department serves its county.
“It will really open them up to what kind of resources we have so the ways they can interact or get involved with the government. There’s a lot of resources that are out there that I think people don’t know about. Citizens Academy is a great way to understand what those resources are,” said Amy Holst, communications specialist for Blue Earth County.
The Academy only accepts 20 applications.
To apply, visit Blue Earth County’s website.
