CenterPoint Energy stresses gas meter safety
By Bernadette Heier | February 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 9:46 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This winter, CenterPoint Energy has seen an increased number of incidents with snow plows and snow blowers hitting meters and causing gas leaks.

They advise to not use that equipment near the meter, instead carefully use a shovel.

It's also a good idea to mark your meters with safety flags especially at business properties to prevent snow plows from hitting them.

And always make sure the meter is clear of snow and ice, as accumulation on or near the meter can disrupt service or cause natural gas buildup in homes.

