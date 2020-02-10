Expert gives tips for National Clean Out Your Computer Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wes Gilbert from Mankato Computer Technology joined KEYC News Now at Noon to give tips on computer housekeeping for National Clean Your Computer Day.
On the second Monday of February, National Clean Out Your Computer Day promotes taking time out of your day to do organize and clean up your computer. This includes the removal of old files and clutter. Saved emails, documents, and photos on your hard drive can often be moved to other media that stores it for you.
To learn more about Mankato Computer Technology, visit https://mankatotechs.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.