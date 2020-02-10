GFW School Board postpones vote on whether to close school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School Board has postponed a vote on the matter of closing the Fairfax intermediate school site.
The proposed closure was originally planned to be discussed Monday night.
GFW Schools says the proposed closure is tied directly to a potential bond referendum.
The plan would close the school in Fairfax as well as consolidate schools in Gibbon and Winthrop, kindergarten through 5th-grade classes would be in Gibbon and grades 6th to 12th would be in Winthrop.
The board estimates the proposal if passed, would save the district $200,000.
The vote is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Winthrop Junior/Senior High School auditorium.
