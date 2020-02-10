Mankato man charged with prostitution of a minor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 30-year-old Robert William Tester is accused of instructing 28-year-old Cory Tester to have a twelve-year-old perform sexual acts on her and have it recorded for Robert Tester to watch later when he was done serving his sentence in Blue Earth County jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Robert Tester allegedly sent a text message saying “Tell them they better not say anything, they will get $100.... but they’re not earning more money from me, I’m disappointed.”
Videos were found on Cory Tester's electronic devices consistent with the text conversations between she and Robert Tester, according to Blue Earth County.
Robert Tester is currently in Blue Earth County jail in connection to these charges which include felony prostitution of a child under 13, soliciting a child to perform sexual acts, and two gross misdemeanor charges of criminal sexual conduct.
He is due in court on Feb. 20th.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.