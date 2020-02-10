Merely Players supports local artists with upcoming performance of Jesus Christ Superstar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mystique Deegan from Merely Players joined KEYC News Now This Morning to talk about how they are supporting the community with their next show.
Merely Players will be accepting art pieces that will be put on sale at the shows, with half of the profits going to the artists, and a half going to charities of their choice.
Artists can submit their works online, and they are accepted until March 1.
Shows will be taking place from March 12 to March 21.
To submit art, purchase tickets or learn more about Merely Players, visit https://www.merelyplayers.com/
