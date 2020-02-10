North Mankato declares first snow emergency since last February

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato declared its first snow emergency over the weekend since last February.
The city got a total of 10.8 inches of snow.
The snow emergency started at midnight Sunday, according to Public Works Director Nate Host.
The city towed 15 cars in the aftermath.
Host said the city starts to examine whether or not it will declare an emergency if four inches of snow or more are predicted.
“We obviously want to give the public as much notice as possible to be able to move their vehicles either off the street or put them in one of the public parking lots around town," Host said.
Residents can sign up for snow emergency text alerts on the city’s website.
