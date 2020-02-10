Talking to your kids about teen dating violence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Attorney Patt McDermott joined KEYC News Now at Noon for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and to share how teens can be more aware of dating violence.
According to the Domestic Violence Awareness Project, approximately 1.5 million high school students in the U.S. experience physical abuse from a partner. One-quarter of parents don’t talk to their teens about violence.
McDermott says that parents simply having a conversation about dating violence can help teens be more aware. If a parent suspects their child or child’s friends is being affected, they should seek out resources like school counselors or even law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.