Two public hearings included in Mondays night’s Mankato City Council agenda

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two public hearings are on Monday night’s Mankato City Council agenda.
Both hearings are for Capital Improvement Projects the city is hoping to complete this year.
The first is related to multiple road construction projects, including traffic improvements the intersection of Pohl and Stadium Road and upgrades at Germania Park.
The second hearing is for sidewalk and alley improvements within the city as well as Circle Pine Drive.
City council meets tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Mankato room at the Intergovernmental Center.
