UMN Extension invites public to goat-focused education event in Le Center

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension announced that it will be hosting a goat-focused educational event in the 4-H Building at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center on Feb. 22.
Both meat and dairy producers throughout southern Minnesota are invited to attend the event, in addition to small scale hobbyists, commercial producers and 4-H families.
The cost to attend the program is $10 per person or $20 per household (maximum of three people), which includes lunch. The Extension states that payment by check is preferred.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at approximately 3 p.m.
The event will cover goat breeds, nutrition, kidding season, marketing and more. In addition, there will also be multiple presenters at the event to address these areas and more in greater detail, as well as answer any questions that attendees may have.
Anyone interested in attending this event should contact Extension Educator Wayne Martin by email at marti067@umn.edu or by phone at (612) 625-6224.
Visit KEYC News Now’s Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.