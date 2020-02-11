Brown County seeking feedback on hazard mitigation plan

The plan requires a revision every five years to remain eligible for federal grant programs.

Brown County says the plan covers protections against a variety of natural hazards, and public feedback is vital to identify them. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski | February 11, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 6:40 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County is seeking public feedback on its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Public comment will be open until February 24th before the Brown County Emergency Management Department submits its final draft to FEMA.

A copy of the draft MHMP and a survey for public feedback is available online.

[ Brown County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan ]

