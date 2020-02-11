Brown County seeking feedback on hazard mitigation plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County is seeking public feedback on its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan requires a revision every five years to remain eligible for federal grant programs.
Brown County says the plan covers protections against a variety of natural hazards, and public feedback is vital to identify them.
Public comment will be open until February 24th before the Brown County Emergency Management Department submits its final draft to FEMA.
A copy of the draft MHMP and a survey for public feedback is available online.
