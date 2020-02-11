China denies cybertheft following Equifax accusations

Attorney General William Barr, left, arrives to speak, next to Assistant Attorney General John Demers and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung "BJay" Pak, right, during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington. Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday, blaming Beijing for one of the largest hacks in history. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)