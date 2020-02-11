City of Fairfax presents offer to GFW Schools with hopes to keep facility open

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) — The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School District faces a tough decision regarding its budget.
Initially, the plan was to save money by closing the building in Fairfax, saving on operating costs and cutting staff.
After the district floated the idea, the City of Fairfax has offered to pay utilities at the building for up to four years and raise funds for a new playground in hopes of keeping their facility open.
“It’s going to save the district some money but there is so much more to look at,” GFW Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said. “The board members are looking at what impact closing one building over another have on the district. Looking at that, it’s obviously a piece of the decision but there are other pieces they have to look at.”
