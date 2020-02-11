Drug seizures on the rise in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officials report drug seizures in the state are on the rise.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, for the twelfth straight year, they have seized a record amount of methamphetamine.
They report seizing Just over 1,700 pounds of meth in 2019, a 642 percent increase in the last five years. However, the department says the number of meth labs in Minnesota has decreased significantly and they believe most of the meth is coming from Mexican drug trafficking organizations.
Other drugs seized include heroin and cocaine. Authorities say much of the heroin they are finding contains fentanyl, a highly dangerous substance. As for Cocaine, they say after years of decline, its usage has increased significantly in the last five years.
There is a special task force aimed at taking on this growing concern.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.