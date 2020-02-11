Hagedorn scheduled to host town hall event in Faribault County

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn will be hosting a town hall event in Faribault County on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The event is part of Hagedorn’s Town Hall Tour.
The Faribault County meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton Hall, located at 209 South Main Street in Blue Earth.
Attendees are encouraged to present any questions or concerns that they may have during the town hall, but priority will be given to Faribault County residents.
In addition, Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Office is asking attendees to bring a government issued I.D. with them to the event.
This event is free and open to the public.
