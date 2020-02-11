Hundreds of students compete in math competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Middle School students put their brains to the test at the MATHCOUNTS competition.
A total of 127 students from 15 schools took a series of math tests at Minnesota State University, Mankato competing for a chance to advance to the state competition in Plymouth, Minnesota, on March 13 and March 14.
“Students can advance with their team or as an individual, so it’s a nice opportunity where they can work together as a team and also work on their own individual math and really get that social collaboration piece of the excitement of math," Minnesota MATHCOUNTS Director Katie Jamieson said.
Three teams and select individuals will advance to state, where they will compete with students from across the state for the top four slots, to represent Minnesota at the national competition in May.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.