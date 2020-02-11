Local company presents unique opportunity to students

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A local company is hosting a graphic design contest for students looking to get into graphic design.
Horejsi Graphics will be giving away a $1,000 scholarship to South Central College to the lucky winner that creates a vinyl wrap for a trailer used by the South Central College Agriculture Department. The contest runs through March 31, and for owner Randy Horejsi, he just wanted to do something for the community and surrounding area.
“My goal with this was to just be able to give back to somebody,” said Horejsi Graphics owner Randy Horejsi. “I’ve been trying to think of different ways to create an opportunity for somebody that may not have had it previously. This was the first way I was able to come up with something that could have a significant impact on somebody’s life.”
Visit Horejsi Graphics’ website for more information.
