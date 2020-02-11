Maple River School District votes on facilities referendum Tuesday night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Constituents of the Maple River School District will vote Tuesday night on a referendum to potentially build new facilities.
This is the fourth attempt at securing a new pre-K through 12th-grade school for the district.
The estimated cost for a new building is $63.3 million with the state covering more than half of the bill thanks to the passing of the Ag-2-School Tax Credit.
That legislation increases tax credits on school bonds by 70% over the next three years in Minnesota.
According to a 2019 community survey, 57% of respondents approve of new facilities, with others saying it's either too expensive or the current school should be remodeled.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
