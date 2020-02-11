Mayo Clinic Health System cardiologist provides tips to prevent heart complications

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System Cardiologist Niti Aggarwal, M.D., joined KEYC News Now at 6:30 to discuss ways to prevent heart complications.
The month of February is recognized as American Heart Month.
Some of the tips that Aggarwal provides for preventing heart complications include:
- Exercising at least 30 minutes per day;
- Cutting out simplified sugars from your diet; and
- Talking to your doctor regularly about your health condition.
