MHC invites veterans to enter submission for Veterans’ Voices Award

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) announced that submissions for the 2020 Veterans’ Voices Award are now being accepted.
The MHC is inviting veterans living in Minnesota to submit poetry, prose, essays and memoirs for consideration.
Submissions for the award will be accepted until July 31.
“The personal stories shared by veterans last year were powerful and stirred emotions among everyone in attendance,” said Kevin Lindsey, CEO of the Minnesota Humanities Center. “We cannot wait to see how this year’s submissions will spark dialog, change perceptions, actualize healing, and deepen understanding.”
The Humanities Center is inviting veterans to attend one of four free Warrior Writers Workshops, prior to submitting work, that will be hosted around greater Minnesota from April 22 to July 9. The MHC states that attendance is not mandatory nor will it influence the selection process, but it is encouraged that anyone interested in submitting work attends a workshop.
MHC will host the Warrior Writers Workshops in the following communities:
“This year we will continue the shift that was made last year to highlight stories from veterans around the state,” said Blake Rondeau, Veterans’ Voices program officer. “We received many comments about the power of hearing directly from Veterans, and we want to continue that work and encourage veterans to speak up and be heard. Minnesota has many talented veteran writers and storytellers and we want to highlight all stories and backgrounds of the veterans that live here.”
Story submissions for the award will focus on one or more of the eight topics that frame the Veterans Voices program, which includes:
- Combat and non-combat;
- Duty;
- Family;
- Motivation;
- Perceptions;
- Reintegration;
- Service; and
- Transformation.
An independent panel will review the submitted writing and make award recommendations to the Minnesota Humanities Center, who will recognize up to 10 veterans at the 2020 Veterans’ Voices Award Ceremony at The Wilder Center in St. Paul on Oct. 10.
Visit the Minnesota Humanities Center’s website for more information about the Veterans’ Voices program, details about the award guidelines and submission and how to register for the upcoming Warrior Writer Workshops.
