Minnesota BCA assisting police with Mankato child abuse investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Mankato Public Safety with an investigation at Eastport Apartments Tuesday.
The BCA is assisting with an alleged child abuse investigation at Eastport Apartments after a child was brought to a hospital Monday with signs of mistreatment.
Authorities say there is no danger to the public as the investigation continues.
“It is an active investigation and the public is not at any risk. Yesterday, at a local hospital, a child was presented at the hospital and the BCA is here today assisting us in an active investigation that we are currently working in the city of Mankato,” says Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.
Mankato Public Safety is using resources and tools provided by the BCA that the department may not have for everyday use.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.