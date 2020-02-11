Mogwai Collaborative partners with other southern Minnesota coworking spaces

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Six collaborative coworking spaces across southern Minnesota have announced the launch of the Greater Minnesota Coworking Passport.
Coworking spaces are exploding around the world.
Approximately 3.1 million people are currently utilizing coworking spaces, with that number expected to grow to 5 million in the coming years.
Cities involved include collaborative spaces in Mankato, Rochester, Austin, Winona, Red Wing, and Pine Island.
The service will provide coworking spaces all over the region with the hopes of cultivating a friendly ecosystem for entrepreneurs and employees alike.
“One thing that coworking spaces do for large, small or corporate companies is it’s a tool for them to retain and attract top talent,” explained Mogwai Collaborative Director Stephanie Braun. “We would love for you to offer this in a benefits package, work one day a week from a place like this or work here as much as you want. We have many members with jobs in the Twin Cities that live down here in Mankato and their company reimburses them for their membership.”
Visit Mogwai Collaborative’s website for more information on the Mankato coworking space. For more information about Greater Minnesota Coworking Passport, visit its website.
