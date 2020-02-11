Mogwai Collaborative partners with other southern Minnesota coworking spaces

“One thing that coworking spaces do for large, small or corporate companies is it’s a tool for them to retain and attract top talent,” explained Mogwai Collaborative Director Stephanie Braun. “We would love for you to offer this in a benefits package, work one day a week from a place like this or work here as much as you want. We have many members with jobs in the Twin Cities that live down here in Mankato and their company reimburses them for their membership.”